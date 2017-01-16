4 adults, 3 children shot during celebrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park

Miami, Fl. (WRIC)) — Authorities in Miami, Florida are investigating after seven people were shot during MLK Day celebrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

According to 8News affiliate WPLG, four adults and three children were shot. Among them was a 13-year-old girl.

Several of the victims were transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear whether police have a suspect or suspects in custody.

