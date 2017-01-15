State leaders holding ‘rally to save our healthcare’ Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State leaders are hosting a rally Sunday in response to president-elect Donald Trump’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The ‘rally to save our healthcare’ begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower on Capitol Square.

Governor Terry McAuliffe will be joined by Senator Tim Kaine and congressmen Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin in calling on Republican leaders to drop their latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as ‘Obamacare.’

