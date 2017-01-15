State lawmaker wants some school employees to carry guns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia lawmaker wants school boards in the state to designate employees who can carry concealed handguns on school property.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the bill from Republican Del. Bob Marshall of Prince William County would require those who carry guns on school grounds to be trained and certified. They’d get training either from the state or from the National Rifle Association.

Some gun-rights advocates have argued that school shootings like the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 could be prevented if schools had armed personnel who could confront an active shooter. The National Conference of State Legislatures says eights states have passed laws since 2013 allowing teachers and school staff to carry guns.

Marshall has introduced similar legislation unsuccessfully in the past.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.