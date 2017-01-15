Richmond Police need help identifying suspect of recent burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a person involved in a recent burglary.

Late last month, a burglary occurred in a residence in the Fan neighborhood. Items from the home were taken along with a vehicle from the driveway of the residence. The vehicle was soon recovered in the 2900 block of Woodcliff Avenue.

Evidence from the investigation led detectives to a restaurant drive-thru in the White Oak Village shopping center on South Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County. A photo shows the driver in the stolen vehicle just two hours after the burglary, which occurred at approximately 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 28.

The driver and another male are suspected of the burglary.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Greg Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

