Police investigating reports of shots fired at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in a parking lot of Short Pump Town Center Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot near Maggiano’s restaurant at approximately 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.