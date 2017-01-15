No injuries after train hits car in Ashland

An 8News viewer sent us the above video showing the moments leading up to the wreck.

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a train crashed into a vehicle in Ashland Saturday night.

Police say the accident occurred at roughly 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Ashcake Road and Center Street.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

