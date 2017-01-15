‘Grave Digger’ driver injured during Monster Jam performance at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A performer was injured during a performance of Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.
A representative confirmed Dennis Anderson, creator, team owner and driver of “Grave Digger,” was injured during the 7 p.m. performance at the stadium.
Anderson was treated on site, and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No further updates on his condition were made available.
