‘Grave Digger’ driver injured during Monster Jam performance at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A performer was injured during a performance of Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

A representative confirmed Dennis Anderson, creator, team owner and driver of “Grave Digger,” was injured during the 7 p.m. performance at the stadium.

Anderson was treated on site, and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No further updates on his condition were made available.

