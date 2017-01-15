Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews spent several hours overnight extinguishing a fire at an apartment complex in Richmond.

Officials tell 8News no one was injured after flames engulfed part of the third floor of Kensingston Place Apartments located at 2608 Kensington Avenue shortly at roughly 2:15 a.m. Crews spent roughly two hours extinguishing the blaze before marking the fire under control shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

