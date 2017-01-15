Citizens First Bank robbery suspect steals second vehicle

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a bank robbery suspect.

On Friday, January 13 at approximately 6:03 p.m. the Citizens First Bank Robbery suspect stole a black 2013 Ford Escape with license plate JLU-2050 from the 7-11 Convenience Store parking lot located at 905 Lafayette Boulevard. The vehicle has a black-and-white circular sticker on the rear window that says “718 Venue.”

Video surveillance shows the suspect entered the 7-11 Convenience Store prior to stealing the Ford Escape and was wearing a pink knitted stocking cap and a grey sweatshirt.

The gold 1999 Lexus RX-300 that the suspect was believed to have been driving was recovered in the parking lot of Brock’s Bar and Grill at 503 Sophia Street.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

