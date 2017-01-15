Car struck by train in Ashland for second time in less than 24 hours

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second time in less than 24 hours, a car has been struck by an oncoming train in Ashland.

Police received a call regarding the incident at 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening. On arrival, it was determined that no one had been injured in the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by police.

A similar incident occurred Saturday night. Police say a train struck a vehicle around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Ashcake Road and Center Street in Ashland.

An 8News viewer caught the incident on camera just feet away from the railroad tracks.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

