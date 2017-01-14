Volunteers collect old computers to repair and give to veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s ECPI University campus partnered up with Tech for Troops to help veterans stay connected and ahead in the digital age.

Volunteers collected donations of old computers and students will refurbish those computers and bring them up to date for veterans to use.

The program helps veterans build their resumes so they can get jobs and Tech for Troops also provides computer training.

“Veterans need the opportunity to bridge that digital divide. Creating a resume on a cell phone or applying for a job on a cell phone doesn’t really work, so receiving computers and handing them out to them is gratifying… it’s very satisfying,” Tech for Troops Director Mark Casper said.

If your computer is too old to be refurbished, Tech for Troops also runs a recycling program. So far, they’ve recycled 73 tons of old computers in the last three years.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.