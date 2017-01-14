Utility truck involved in 6 car crash, stops traffic on Parham Road in Henrico

HENRICO, VA. (WRIC) — Henrico police is the on the scene of a 5 car crash at Parham Rd and River Rd. One of the vehicles involved was some type of Utility truck.

2 people were sent to the hospital for observation but the injuries are not considered serious.

Parham Rd is shutdown at River Rd and no traffic is allowed on Parham Rd. Police are not exactly sure how long the road will be shutdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

