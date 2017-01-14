Richmond residents to participate in ‘March on Monument’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents are participating in a social justice march Saturday in an effort to, as they say, “stand up for equal rights and programs supporting children, elderly, the environment and those in danger of oppression and being marginalized.”

They are calling the event the March on Monument.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and will begin at the Lee Monument at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Allen Avenue.

Participants will then travel westbound along Monument Avenue eight blocks, ending on Boulevard.

Organizers, in a press release, asked that anybody who wants to make their support join. Also, the organizers are hoping to attract local community groups and nonprofit organizations to attend and provide opportunities for community members to learn about their efforts and partner to work towards their mutual goals.

Organizers also said in the release that they want the event to be a locally focused version of planned marches to take place in Washington D.C. this week.

For more information, check the organizers’ social media.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.