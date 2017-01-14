Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to take his public oath of office Saturday at noon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will take his public oath of office Saturday.

The event will take place at noon in City Council Chambers. Stoney will give a public address as part of the event, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to be in attendance.

At 1:30 a.m. Stoney will head to a community celebration at the Valentine Museum that is open to the public.

Stay with 8News on air and on social media as we cover the event live.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.