Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sworn in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney took his public oath of office Saturday at noon.

The event took place at noon in City Council Chambers. Stoney give a public address shortly thereafter, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe was in attendance.

Shortly thereafter, a community celebration was held at the Valentine Museum that is open to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.