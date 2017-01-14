Protest march to impact traffic on Monument Avenue Saturday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A protest march being held in Richmond Saturday will shut down westbound lanes of Monument Avenue in the early afternoon.

The march, called the “March on Monument,” will shut down parts of Monument Avenue from noon until 4 p.m.

Westbound lanes between North Allen Street and Boulevard will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Cars will not be allowed to park in the area during that time.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee statue. Once the march is underway, Richmond Police will reopen sections of Monument Avenue.

No parking signs have been posted in the appropriate areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

