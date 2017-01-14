Perrantes’ 25 lead No. 19 Virginia to 77-73 victory

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Wrtiter

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 19 Virginia beat Clemson 77-73 on Saturday for its sixth straight win against the Tigers.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second straight win since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame’s three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.