Hanover Center for Trades and Technology build buddy bench for elementary schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at the Hanover Center for Trades and Technology are positively Richmond this week.

They built buddy benches to help students who need a friend.

They made them in Mr. Sanford’s carpentry class.

The benches are going to several Hanover County elementary schools to give students a place to go when they need a friend to play with.

When you see someone doing good, we want to hear about it.

Send your ideas for Positively Richmond to ireport8@wric.com

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.