Cline has 15 points, 10 boards, 9 assists in Richmond win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — ShawnDre’ Jones scored 21 points, T.J. Cline had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Richmond beat Saint Joseph’s 70-66 on Saturday to remain perfect in league play.

Richmond (11-6, 5-0 Atlantic 10) is 5-0 in conference for the first time since the 1988-89 season when UR started 8-0. It’s just the fifth time in the last 10 years an A-10 team has started 5-0.

Saint Joseph’s was down 65-64 when it called its final timeout with 45.8 seconds left. Charlie Brown rimmed out an open 3-pointer from the corner for the Hawks and at the other end, Jones hit two free throws with 27.6 seconds to go for a 67-64 advantage.

James Demery was off on an open 3 from straight away and Brown missed a tipin. Julius Johnson sealed it with two free throws for a five-point lead with 11.3 seconds left.

Khwan Fore and De’Monte Buckingham each added 12 points for the Spiders.

Nick Sherod ended the first half with a 3 to cap a 12-0 Richmond run and the Spiders led 41-28.

Lamarr Kimble led Saint Joseph’s (8-8, 2-3) with 17 points and Nick Robinson added 14.