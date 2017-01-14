Church destroyed by fire in Appomattox County, Va.

APPOMATTOX (WSLS 10) – A church in Appomattox County was destroyed by an early morning fire Saturday. The fire happened at Morning Star Baptist Church on Morning Star Road in that county.

According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, the 9-1-1 call came in shortly after 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at the church. There was concern over the fire being in close proximity to a propane tank. An additional ladder truck from the Farmville Fire Department, as well as an additional tanker from Concord was called to the scene to assist. Firefighters worked for an hour to control the fire and continue to work on hotspots at the church.

Appomattox Rescue and the Appomattox Sheriff’s office were also on scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department says preliminary investigations show that there is nothing suspicious with the fire.

The church is a total loss.

This is a developing story.

