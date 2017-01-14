Brief wintry mix North of Ashland this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just like we expected, we’re seeing a few light rain showers moving through the area, with only a few small pockets of wintry mix North of Ashland. This doesn’t seem to be posing any issues at the moment on roads as temperatures across the Commonwealth are in the upper 30s. I do expect us to stay above freezing, so any wintry precipitation won’t last long, but merely slick up roads temporarily at the very worst.

Light and scattered showers

Only a few pockets of wintry mix N. of Ashland

Cloudy afternoon, shower chances return in evening

Looking dry tomorrow

Warm air returns next week

By late morning, the showers will exit. We’ll see cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with just a sprinkle chance at best. We will see a slightly better chance for a light shower to return north of I-64 later this evening, from 8-10 p.m. Highs are in the middle 40s with winds shifting throughout the day from the NE to eventually the South tonight, at 5-10 mph. Rain will amount to a few hundredths of an inch at most. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a low in the middle 30s.

Tomorrow is looking dry, with partly cloudy skies. I suppose there’s a small chance for a brief passing shower, but not enough to put the rain icon in for tomorrow. Highs are in the upper 40s. Lows drop down to the upper 30s.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week ahead with an isolated shower chance and a high of 47. Tuesday also brings the chance for a light shower or two, but we’ll see warmer air arriving, with a high of 57.

The warmth continues to feed in for the week ahead. We see a warm front lift through the area bringing us a high of 62 and scattered showers on Wednesday—the wettest day of the week. Thursday and Friday we’ll stay in the low 60s with dry skies. It looks like we push into the upper 60s for next weekend.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

8 Day Forecast Hour by Hour Special Graphic Metro Forecast Eastern Forecast Southern Forecast Northwest Forecast