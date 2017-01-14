Armed man surrenders to Norfolk police after 10-hour standoff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An armed standoff at an EconoLodge in Norfolk, that at times played out live on Facebook, ended peacefully Thursday night after ten hours of negotiations.

The man barricaded inside one of the rooms surrendered to police Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk officers were called to the hotel around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The situation began after Chesapeake police went there to serve Clifton Newsome a warrant for rape and other charges.

Police say Newsome was barricaded in a room on the backside of the motel. He went live on Facebook from the room throughout the day.

In the series of videos, which were posted on a Norfolk woman’s page, Newsome said he was innocent and wanted to hear his mother’s voice.

At some points, he appeared to hold up a gun in front of the camera. He could also be heard telling someone to get away from the door.

Images from the scene showed a large police response at the scene, as well as a bomb squad. Negotiators also responded to the scene.

Police evacuated the hotel while the situation was ongoing.

The southbound side of Shore Drive was shut down for most of the day Thursday due to the police presence in the area.

Newsome has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Chesapeake Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

