200 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Humane Society International rescued 200 dogs from a meat farm in Gangwon Province, South Korea. Six of them made their way to Cumberland County Thursday afternoon for a second chance in life.

“These dogs were in some of the most egregious conditions, filthy, cramped together in small cages. They were metal wire crates cages, so they were living on that all day long,” said Kristen Tullo, Pennsylvania Director of the Humane Society of the United States.





All 200 rescued dogs were set to be slaughtered and made their way to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“They took flights over from South Korea all the way to San Francisco,” Tullo said. “From San Francisco, they made it in D.C.”

“We received a phone call or e-mail and asked if we could help out, and of course, we said, ‘yes,’” said Laura Fruehan, land pilot for the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team.





The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team brought the six pups from the Washington, D.C. area to the Carlisle PetsMart parking lot. They include three Korean Jindos, two Mastiffs, and a Black Labrador mix.

Kit and Butterscotch, two four-month-old Jindos, are going to Animal Care Rescue. The other four dogs are heading to a shelter outside Pittsburgh.

“We set up some runs in the shelter for them with big comfy beds and toys, which they have probably never seen in their lives,” said Rachel Rossiter, director of canine care with the Animal Care Sanctuary.

The dogs only knew a cage but are now discovering human love and affection.

“Many are still scared but you can really see the hopefulness that we’re going to be able to bring their spirit back,” Tullo said.

Owners of the dog meat farm voluntarily shut down. It was in the same area the 2018 Olympic Games will be at.

“There’s a movement with the younger generation in South Korea to stop eating dog meat. We hope to help those people and the government,” Tullo said.

Animal Care Rescue is looking for foster homes for Butterscotch and Kit. They’re expected to be up for adoption in about a month.

