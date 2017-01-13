Water main break floods West Broad Street in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has shut down all eastbound traffic in the 8400 block of West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Crews are currently in the process of repairing the water main but are saying that the eastbound lanes could be shut down during much of the morning commute.

Detour signs have been posted, but authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The detour travels around the break via Skipwith Road to East Parham Road back to Broad Street.

Few businesses are expected to be impacted by the break, but officials say it is too soon to say for certain.

Public utilities are still in the process or marking the road, after which they will excavate to take a closer look at the issue.

