Suspect who allegedly strangled pregnant girlfriend arrested

UPDATE: Marvin L. Brown has been arrested and is currently in police custody. More details will be coming soon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man who they say strangled his pregnant girlfriend.

Police said that Marvin L. Brown is wanted for felony assault and strangulation for attacking his girlfriend on Jan. 9.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Old Brook Road.

The victim is currently six months pregnant with Brown’s child. She has since been treated for numerous non-life threatening injuries.

Brown, 23, is described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound black male. Detectives caution members of the public not to approach Brown as he might be armed.

The 21-year-old woman Brown allegedly attacked, asking only to be identified as Kiana, shared her horrific ordeal on Facebook.

Yesterday (yes, just yesterday.. This is a coping mechanism for me) I was assaulted with a broom stick.. Took hits to my pregnant belly, head, legs and arms. I do not know the reason.. Although there is no valid reason to do this. We weren’t even arguing! I balled up to protect my child as much as I could but in the midst of that my arm was hit and is now broken.. I took a hits to the face with shoes and fists as well. As we all know, in Richmond the temperatures have been low, it was around was 11 am-ish and it was about 11 degrees outside, but I knew in order to save my life and my child’s life, I had to run. Barefooted, spaghetti strap shirt and some pants I ran… Screaming and yelling for help. My abuser came outside, still with the broom stick and tried to get me to come in, I resisted and was strangled and thrown onto my belly onto snow and then concrete. He proceeded into the home and I thought maybe to get weapons, I was so lucky that this woman heard me screaming and let me inside her home where she already had the police on the line. She saved my life for sure. I owe her everything. I was rushed to the trauma unit where they cut my clothes off, only to expose the bruises and swelling on my leg, and belly. I started having contractions and my baby’s heart rate went from a normal 140-150 to a devastating 20. Contractions got stronger and the people from the NICU came in and told me that if he had to be delivered, he most likely would not make it. Of course, I broke down. He’s my strength and without him, I’d die. I cried all night because I felt that I was unable to protect him and if he died it would be my fault. I asked my family to leave so I could have alone time with him and i asked him to fight this fight with me one last time and ill never let him down again. As I lay in this hospital bed and listen to his heart rate and feel him moving again, I know that I am going to give birth to a fighter for sure. And I’m proud to be his mother.

Kiana told 8News this was not the first time during her pregnancy that she had been assaulted, but promised that it would be the last.

“I let my heart lead me instead of my brain and ended up in an even worse situation with the same man,” she said. “If there is anyone in this situation, get out now. Easier said than done, but think of a plan, please! Ladies, it will not get better! He will not change. Take my word, hear my story.

“If there is anyone in this situation, get out now.”

“We choose so often to let our hearts lead us and our motherly instincts make us want to fix a man, but a man cannot be fixed unless he is willing to fix himself. Do not go back. It is not worth it.”

If you or anyone you know has been the victim of domestic abuse, there are resources in the Richmond area.

Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call RPD Detective/Sergeant Anthony Jackson at (804) 646-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

