Third suspect wanted for shooting into car with woman, 3 kids inside in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have identified the third suspect who they believe fired shots at a vehicle carrying a woman and three children last month.

Rodney Eugene Harris, 27, is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of attempted murder.

Back in early December, Christine Wesson told 8News that she was waiting on a friend in an alley near St. James Street with three her eight- and four-year-old daughters and three-year-old nephew in the car with her. She said two men pulled up, exited their vehicle and started shooting at her car.

“I heard over probably 13 to 17 shots but my car was shot about 8 or 9 times,” Wesson said. “My car was in park. I took the car and put it in drive, I ran up on the curve and tried to get out of there as fast as I could.

“If I had my kids buckled up in seat belts, bullets would have hit them in the back of the head or the back of their neck.”

Petersburg Police say Harris is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about this crime or leading to Harris’ arrest is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-8070 or 804-732-4222.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.