RPD looking for man who allegedly strangled pregnant girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man who they say strangled his pregnant girlfriend.

Police said that Marvin L. Brown is wanted for Felony Assault and Strangulation for attacking his girlfriend on Jan. 9.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Old Brook Road.

The victim is currently six months pregnant with Brown’s child. She has since been treated for numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is described as a 23-year old standing 5 foot 9 inches and weighing 170 pounds.

Detectives caution members of the public not to approach Brown as he might be armed.

Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call RPD Detective/Sergeant Anthony Jackson at (804) 646-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.