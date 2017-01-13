Richmond Police looking armed home invasion suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking help finding two people who they say broke into a home in the city’s southside.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on Gordon Avenue near East 21st Street.

Police say two people armed with guns made their way into the home.

They were able to get away with several items including the victims’ car.

The car was found a short time later, but the suspects remain on the run.

No one was hurt inside the home.

