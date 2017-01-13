Positively Richmond: MLK Day of Service at UMFS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Miranda Bowman is organizing art supplies on a table inside a multi-purpose room at UMFS. The 15-year-old is a student at the Charterhouse School on campus, and she is looking forward to Monday’s Day of Service event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

“When we see others doing good for us and things like that, we take that and run with it,” Bowman says about why she and her peers cannot wait to give back. “And it helps us build confidence and self-esteem. It will make me feel better as a person to help them.”

UMFS students will work with other volunteers to design cards for veterans, put together care packages for the homeless and visit residents living at the Guardian Place residence for seniors.

Like last year, this effort will focus on honoring Dr. King’s legacy through outreach.

“At a time when our nation and our country’s been divided a lot of ways, this is one of the ways to bring our community together and to say no matter what color, what creed, what ethnicity we are, we need to work together to strengthen our community,” explains Greg Peters, Chief Executive Officer of UMFS.

Older generations will also pass on lessons about giving to the youngest participants.

“Take care of them like they’re taking care of us,” says Bowman.

Adds Peters, “Generosity, belonging in the community and feeling a part of that, but finding what they’re really passionate about helps them be a productive adult. So this day of service is so important to the next steps they’re going to make in their personal life.”

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at UMFS, located at 3900 West Broad Street in Richmond. The program begins at 10:00 a.m.

UMFS is hosting several groups for the City of Richmond’s ‘Day On, Not a Day Off’ MLK celebration. The Richmond Boys’ Choir will perform, and The Valentine will offer historical presentations about the Civil Rights era. City leaders, representatives from the U.S. Army and more will also be on site.