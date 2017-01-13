Police seek 2 men who fired weapon while fleeing from armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who they believed robbed a local 7-11 at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 6209 Jahnke Road.

Police were told that two suspects entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes. Police say the suspects headed northbound on foot while firing a weapon into the air.

One of the suspects is described as a 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-0 tall, 150-170 pound black male who was wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood, blue jeans and green shoes.

The other is described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, 160-170 pound black male who was wearing a puffy blue jacket and gray skull cap with black, white and red pajama-type pants. He was also carrying a black backpack with red lettering.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

