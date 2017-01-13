Petersburg fire crews respond to house fire near Appomattox Regional Governor’s School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of West Washington Street in Petersburg Friday.

According to a tweet put out by the Petersburg Professional Fire Fighters Association, neighboring fire crews were called to help with the fire:

All @petersburgv fire companies operating at W. Washington Street house fire – mutual aid station fills pic.twitter.com/mKKWecdzaP — Petersburg IAFF 2773 (@PetersburgL2773) January 13, 2017

No further details are available at this time about the cause of the fire, or whether any injuries occurred as a result of it.

The fire happened at a house just a few blocks away from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.

