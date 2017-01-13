No injuries after police pursuit ends with crash on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a brief police pursuit that began on Chippenham Parkway ended with a crash on Midlothian Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Lexus that passed his car on Chippenham Parkway at Route 360 going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit (88 in a 60 mph zone).

The driver of the Lexus failed to stop and exited onto Midlothian Turnpike and traveled a short distance before rear-ending another vehicle. The driver fled on foot but was soon apprehended by police and transported to Chippenham Parkway.

There were no reported injuries and multiple charges are pending against the suspect driver.

