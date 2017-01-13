Mark Herring proposes new tools to combat hate crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced a new package of legislation today to protect racial, ethnic and religious minorities from hate crimes and to expand the definition of the term hate crime.

In coordination with this announcement, Herring also introduced the public to an informational website full of community resources for individuals and groups who may be concerned about hate crimes or be victims of hate crimes themselves. The website is www.NoHateVA.com.

.@AGMarkHerring announces launch of https://t.co/XLfW75Qp2j to provide resources for vulnerable people throughout the state. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) January 13, 2017

He made a statement at the announcement.

“No Virginian should be singled out for abuse, harassment or mistreatment because of who they are, what they look like, how they worship, where they come from or whom they love,” Herring said. “Hate crimes violate the civil liberties of victims and are contrary to the very founding principles of our Commonwealth and our country.”

.@AGMarkHerring announcing new tools to fight hate crimes in Va. Says there's been a 21% increase in state, 6% increase nationwide. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Qs1R4Z2Lfr — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) January 13, 2017

In 2015, there were 155 hate crimes reported in Virginia, including 71 assaults and 49 acts of vandalism or damage to property. This is a 21 percent increase over 2014. 82 of these were based on race, 23 were based on religion, 22 on sexual orientation, 15 on ethnicity and 13 were based on disability.

The FBI reports a 6 percent increase in hate crimes nationwide. Included within this statistic is a 67 percent increase in crimes against Muslim Americans.

Senator Barbara Favola, Del. Lamont Bagby and Herring are working together to make it easier to prosecute suspects.

.@AGMarkHerring proposing bills to expand definition of hate crime and give AG office more power to prosecute. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) January 13, 2017

