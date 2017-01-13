Man found dead in car after accident in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are reporting an incident in which one man is dead after a vehicle crash in the county.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Trafton Street.
It is not clear at this time whether the man died from the crash or other causes.
Detectives on the scene say that it is still early in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.