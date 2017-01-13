Man found dead in car after accident in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are reporting an incident in which one man is dead after a vehicle crash in the county.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Trafton Street.

It is not clear at this time whether the man died from the crash or other causes.

Detectives on the scene say that it is still early in the investigation.

NOW: #Henrico police blocking off area of Pilots Lane and Trafton Street. I'm working to get info for you. Live report on @8NEWS at 9. pic.twitter.com/d10tAm6sMv — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 13, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.