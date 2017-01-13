Man dies and passenger injured in crash caused by medical emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash Thursday.

The accident happened Thursday around 3:10 p.m. when Harry C. Stoddard had a medical emergency and ran a red light at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Chippenham Parkway.

Stoddard was exiting Chippenham Parkway at the time of the accident.

His vehicle crossed through the intersection and crashed into a guardrail before coming to rest against a light pole.

Stoddard was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. of an apparent medical condition.

A second passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There have been no recent updates on the status of the passenger.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene where they took measurements and statements from witnesses. No charges will be filed.

