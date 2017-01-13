‘Let’s Eat RVA’ gets their Argentine barbecue on at Asado

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the fourth installment of Let’s Eat RVA, and the first of the new year, Candice Cole and Roxie Bustamante go to Asado – The Wing & Taco Company to try out their feature taco, made with juicy beef brisket, sour patch kids rimmed margaritas, and much more.

They sat down with owner Ian Anderson to find out why this place is a must try.

