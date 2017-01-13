Judge denies request to delay Ricky Gray execution; ACLU asks for clemency

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge on Friday denied a request by Ricky Gray’s attorneys for a stay on his execution.

Meanwhile, the ACLU is asking Governor Terry McAuliffe to grant clemency to the convicted killer. The organization sent a letter to the governor on Friday calling the execution of Gray ‘cruel and unusual punishment.’

Instead, the letter suggests Gray be given life in prison. His attorneys have also asked the governor for clemency.

“No matter the circumstances, the method of execution, or the rarity of the death penalty being carried out, however, executions are inhumane, torture and cruel and unusual punishment that should not be exacted by a moral government,” the letter states. “The acts of the individual that placed them on death row do not erase that and should not be used to condone state-conducted killing with the false promise of deterrence, justice or even retribution.”

Gray is scheduled to be executed on January 18.

