Henrico Police investigating taxi driver’s death as a homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a homicide after a taxi driver was found dead in his car Friday morning.
Police found the man around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Trafton Street after a person called about a traffic accident.
When police arrived they found the man dead in his car.
8News spoke with Thaen Dunn, the owner of Napoleon Taxicab who said that the man was a driver on the company’s night crew.
While police have not yet identified the man, Dunn said that the man was a great family man who would take off work on Sundays to take his father to church.
Dunn said the man’s death is a great tragedy for the Napoleon Taxicab work family.
Henrico Police asked that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call them at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
