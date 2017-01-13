Henrico Police investigating taxi driver’s death as a homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a homicide after a taxi driver was found dead in his car Friday morning.

Police found the man around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Trafton Street after a person called about a traffic accident.

UPDATE: Male found dead in car in 100-block of Trafton Street (near Pilots Lane). Call came in as a traffic crash. Detectives on scene now. pic.twitter.com/XJ1OvE4mLr — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 13, 2017

When police arrived they found the man dead in his car.

8News spoke with Thaen Dunn, the owner of Napoleon Taxicab who said that the man was a driver on the company’s night crew.

While police have not yet identified the man, Dunn said that the man was a great family man who would take off work on Sundays to take his father to church.

Dunn said the man’s death is a great tragedy for the Napoleon Taxicab work family.

Henrico Police asked that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call them at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

