Henrico Police investigating man found in car’s death as a homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating the death of a man found in a car Friday morning as a homicide.

Police found the man around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Trafton Street after a person called about a traffic accident.

UPDATE: Male found dead in car in 100-block of Trafton Street (near Pilots Lane). Call came in as a traffic crash. Detectives on scene now. pic.twitter.com/XJ1OvE4mLr — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 13, 2017

Police said that the man’s next of kin have been notified, but they are not yet releasing any information about the man’s identity.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

NOW: #Henrico police blocking off area of Pilots Lane and Trafton Street. I'm working to get info for you. Live report on @8NEWS at 9. pic.twitter.com/d10tAm6sMv — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 13, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.