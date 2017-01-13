Campaign aims to make 2017 the year of intentional kindness in RVA

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — A movement will launch on Monday to make 2017 the year of intentional kindness in RVA.

The Richmond Entrepreneur’s Assistance Program, known as REAP, is rallying the community to send one million cards to people who may need a boost.

“We’re looking at how quickly can we send out a million cards and what will that mean to the people receiving them and to the people sending them too,” explains Karen Hannon, who founded REAP in 2011 to provide job training to people with disabilities.

Hannon envisions a butterfly effect in the community, with card recipients then sending cards to others to spread kindness.

The hashtag #REAPKindnessCampaign will connect e-cards and traditional paper cards posted on social media.

“We’ve been through a lot as a country, and it’s just time to bring people together. This is just the perfect thing,” says Hannon. “It’s time to come together and just small acts of kindness can have a big impact.”

Anne Meacham, who is a Kindness Ambassador for the campaign, was an inspiration for the million card challenge. She sends cards with words of encouragement to friends, family and practically everyone she meets.

“Kindness means everything to me,” says Meacham. “I think everybody needs to be kind to each other and treat each other with kindness and with respect and honesty and dignity.”

The campaign will kick off at a special event on Monday, January 16. ‘Walk & Roll for Intentional Kindness’ will bring together people of all abilities. It will be held at Regency Square from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Walk & Roll course along the mall’s top floor is appropriate for walkers, people in wheelchairs, babies in strollers or other forms of mobility. Stations will be set up to make cards.

Sponsors, including The Network Doctor RVA, will offer information and family entertainment. Follow this link for tickets and other information.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey will serve as the Walk & Roll emcee.