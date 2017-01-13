Bill passes Va. House of Delegates subcomittee to protect fracking chemicals

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa. The oil and gas drilling method known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," mobilizes thousands around the country both for and against the process, industry and some environmental. Hydraulic fracturing to drill for oil and natural gas has not caused widespread harm to drinking water in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday in a draft report. The report found several specific instances where poorly constructed drilling wells and improper wastewater management affected drinking water resources. But it said the number of cases was small compared to the large number of wells that use hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking. The controversial drilling technique could affect drinking water if safeguards are not maintained, the report said. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill has passed a subcommittee in the Virginia House of Delegates that would exempt certain chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing from disclosure in response to a public records request, also called a FOIA request.

Supporters say it’s necessary to protect the oil and gas industry and its closely held trade secrets.

Opponents say the bill could hinder first responders in an emergency and keep landowners in the dark about pollutants that might be affecting their groundwater.

Fracking involves pumping water, sand and chemicals underground to split open rock formations and allow oil and gas to flow.

The measure passed the Natural Resources subcommittee on a 4-3 vote Thursday.

