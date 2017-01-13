‘Baby Buns’ recovering from multiple surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kaleb “Baby Buns” Graves is back home recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries this week.



His parents, Dana and Arkell, posted on their Facebook page that their son had three successful procedures.

Kaleb, who was born prematurely, went home from VCU Medical Center in October after 356 days in the hospital.

