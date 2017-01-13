‘Armed and dangerous’ bank robbery suspect may be tied to Hanover car theft

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect entered the First Citizens Bank on Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon and demanded money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Friday, police released new information that leads them to believe the suspect, who is described as a 5-foot-6 white male in his 40s or 50s with salt and pepper hair, drove off in a gold 1999 Lexus RX 300 with a license plate reading “XDG-1189.” The vehicle was reported stolen out of Hanover County Thursday morning, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.