America’s favorite Netflix original series, state by state

(WBAY) — We all have a favorite show to watch on Netflix, right?

According to CableTV.com, each state has its preference.

The website analyzed data from Google Trends in 2016 to determine which Netflix original series was the most popular in each state.

According to the results, Virginia likes watching “With Bob and David.” The series is an oddball sketch comedy show based on “Mr. Show,” starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

Neighboring state North Carolina prefers the family crime drama Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Maryland prefers the superhero show “Jessica Jones,” Washington D.C. likes the political noir “House of Cards,” West Virginia likes the small town murder mystery/horror “Hemlock Grove,” Kentucky likes the prison dramedy “Orange is the New Black,” and Tennessee likes another superhero show: “Marvel’s Daredevil.”

Netflix’s current hits around the water cooler, “Gilmore Girls” and “Stranger Things,” aren’t well represented, probably because they came later in the year.

Click on the map above to see the favorites for all the states or visit CableTV.com.

