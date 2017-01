HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break that slowed eastbound traffic Friday in the 8400 block of West Broad Street in Henrico County has now been repaired.

All lanes of traffic have been reopened, according to Virginia Department of Transportation representatives.

