Woman dies after being struck at Richmond bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a pedestrian was struck at a bus stop in Richmond Thursday night. She eventually died of those injuries.

According to police, an adult female was at a bus stop near the intersection of West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene, was not injured. It is not yet clear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.