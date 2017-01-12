Woman critically injured after being struck at Richmond bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a pedestrian was struck at a bus stop in Richmond Thursday night.

According to police, an adult female was at a bus stop near the intersection of West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road when she was struck by a driver traveling eastbound. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene, was not injured. No word yet if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

