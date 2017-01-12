23 elementary students transported to hospital after Dinwiddie school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police tells 8News that 23 elementary school students were transported to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

State Police said the driver of the bus is being transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. There were 23 elementary school students on the bus, but only one has complained of injury, according to State Police. All are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

It is also unknown where the school bus was heading to. 8News has multiple crews on the scene to learn more information.

Ferndale Road is currently closed in both directions, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

