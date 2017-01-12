Richmond Police seek man missing since November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Shahiem L. Hicks, who has been missing since November 30.

Hicks, 29, was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with a black male in his 60s. He is known to frequent Jackson Ward, Gilpin Court, Mosby Court and Creighton Court.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 164-pound black male with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Police say Hicks may currently have a low cut or bald hairstyle haircut.

Anyone who sees Hicks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Kristie Reed at (804) 646-6870 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

