‘Remorse is not a deep enough word for how I feel’: Ricky Gray apologizes ahead of scheduled execution

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorneys seeking clemency for death row inmate Gray have released a video containing an audio recording of their client apologizing for the tragic deaths of members of the Harvey family.

During the 18-minute video, attorneys, medical professionals and members of Gray’s family explain how childhood abuse and subsequent drug addiction contributed ‘significantly’ to Gray’s heinous acts.

“This pattern that he had established finally resulted in this terrible act of violence,” said neuropharmacologist Wilkie Wilson, Ph.D., explained in the video.

Gray said he’s reminded of what he ‘took from this world’ every time he sees his two sisters.

“Remorse is not a deep enough word for how I feel. I know my words can’t bring anything back, but I continuously feel horrible for the circumstances that I put them through. I robbed them of a lifelong supply of joy. I’ve stolen Christmas, birthdays, Easters, Thanksgivings, graduations, weddings, children … There’s nothing I can do to make up for that. It’s never l left my mind, because I understand exactly what I took from the world by looking at my two sisters. I’m reminderd each time I see them that this is what I took from the world. The potential for greatness in those kids.”

“That’s the only father figure I have,” one of Gray’s nieces said. “I need him in my life. I want him to meet my child, because I’m pregnant.”

“We are very close even though he is not here,” added another of Gray’s niece. “We are close because he really is the one who believes me.

“If he was executed, it would be, like, a heartbreak. I would lose all my motivation. I wouldn’t even have a purpose anymore.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia plans to execute Gray on January 18. Gray’s legal team is pleading for Governor Terry McAuliffe to “grant mercy and commute Ricky Gray’s sentence to life in prison without parole — the same sentence received by his co-defendant, Ray Dandridge.

